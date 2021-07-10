Stafi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00266261 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00038876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

