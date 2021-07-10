Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $65.10

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

STLD stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

