Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $98.92

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PGR traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.