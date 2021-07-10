Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $98.92

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

