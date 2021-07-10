Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Diageo makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 233,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,960. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

