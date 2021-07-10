Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unilever by 135.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 1,280,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

