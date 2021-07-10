Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.38. 23,976,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,502,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $138.46 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.