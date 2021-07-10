Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 22,588 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,708,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,989,344. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

