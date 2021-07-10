Nordea Investment Management AB Has $69.70 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 487.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,953 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $69,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 331,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Micron Technology by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,178,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Micron Technology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.74 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.