4,632 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,895,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 4,171,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $70.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

