Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.52. Signet Jewelers posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,620 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIG traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 532,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

