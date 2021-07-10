Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,450 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 774,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.88. 3,886,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,175. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $225.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

