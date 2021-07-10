CPChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97,839.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $97,839.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00375646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01563565 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

