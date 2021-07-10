First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,295,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,389. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09.

