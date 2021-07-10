PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Shares of PageGroup stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 594.50 ($7.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,076. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -330.28. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

