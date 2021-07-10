Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Shares of BNZL traded up GBX 89 ($1.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,556 ($33.39). The stock had a trading volume of 940,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,337.72. The company has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

