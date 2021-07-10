MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 874 ($11.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 904.69 ($11.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £509.16 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 863.99.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.