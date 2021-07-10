Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

HNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 52,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,596. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.