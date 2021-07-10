iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $246.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

