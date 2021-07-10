Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,901 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,023,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

