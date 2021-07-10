ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ENGGY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 25,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

