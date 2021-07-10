Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,449,735 shares of company stock worth $406,479,162 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $323.42. 1,252,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,256. Carvana has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $327.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.27.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

