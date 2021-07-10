Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $89.00

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 405,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 220.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

