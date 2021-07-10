Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.93. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of PATK traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $23,989,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $9,830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

