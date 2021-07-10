Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,653 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 650,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

