Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,107 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund makes up about 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 105,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

