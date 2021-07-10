Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920,831 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 335,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,562. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

