Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,754 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Equitrans Midstream worth $85,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. 5,955,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,329. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

