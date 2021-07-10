Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 634,900 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,735,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agree Realty by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 494,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,469. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

