Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $117,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $485,997,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,383,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

ESS stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.24. 324,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,545. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $320.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

