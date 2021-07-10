Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 755,069 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,504,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755,069 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.3% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $265,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

PLD traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.