Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $27.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,564.53. 177,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,458.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,566.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

