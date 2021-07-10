Route One Investment Company L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,236,000. Shopify comprises about 3.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $31.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,494.99. 1,257,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,290.67. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74. The company has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

