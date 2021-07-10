Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $29,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

