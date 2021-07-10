Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gartner worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.87. 480,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.10. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

