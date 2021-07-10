CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,673,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of CenterPoint Energy worth $364,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 83,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,651,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

