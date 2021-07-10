7,081 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 134,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

