carVertical Market Capitalization Tops $4.00 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. carVertical has a market cap of $4.00 million and $107,675.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00881250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005329 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

