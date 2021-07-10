Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 46,699 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Voya Financial worth $32,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 1,904,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

