Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $37.24 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $37,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 591,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.62. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

