Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,057 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $42,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. 563,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,579. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.