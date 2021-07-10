Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 1,343,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

