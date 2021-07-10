Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $47.94. 461,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

