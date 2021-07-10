Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,936.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 472,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 404,470 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 779.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 238,309 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,115.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,666,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $6.60 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.