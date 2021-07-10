Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.69% of Crown worth $89,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,238,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.