Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLC shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PLC stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.87. 22,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.27. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.94 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a market cap of C$975.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.16.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

