Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.