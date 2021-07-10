easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 978.60 ($12.79).

A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 933.40 ($12.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,272. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,950.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

