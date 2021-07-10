easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 978.60 ($12.79).

A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 933.40 ($12.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,272. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,950.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.