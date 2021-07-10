Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 42,219 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $97,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.70. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

