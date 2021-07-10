Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $62.24 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $62,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $476.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $273.37 and a 52 week high of $476.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

