Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 843,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,698. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

